Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Bryant 6-7, Towson 4-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Bryant Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Towson Tigers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at TU Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.4 points per game this season.

Bryant will head into Saturday's contest ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Fordham on Saturday, but the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 22-point defeat they were dealt on Wednesday. Bryant fell just short of Fordham by a score of 86-84. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Bulldogs, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

Despite the loss, Bryant had strong showings from Earl Timberlake, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and Kvonn Cramer, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points. Timberlake is becoming a predictor of Bryant's success: when he posts at least eight rebounds the team is 2-1 (and 4-6 when he doesn't).

Meanwhile, Towson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 68-67 to Robert Morris. The Tigers were up 37-18 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Towson's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyler Tejada, who went 12 for 21 en route to 30 points. What's more, Tejada also posted a 57.1% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Bryant now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Towson, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Bryant has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Towson, though, as they've only made 30.1% of their threes this season. Given Bryant's sizable advantage in that area, Towson will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bryant beat Towson 101-93 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Bryant repeat their success, or does Towson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bryant has won both of the games they've played against Towson in the last 2 years.