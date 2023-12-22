Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Nicholls State 4-7, Towson 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels will head out on the road to face off against the Towson Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at TU Arena. Nicholls State is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

On Tuesday, the Colonels couldn't handle the Terrapins and fell 73-67.

Despite their defeat, Nicholls State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Diante Smith, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Smith pulled down ten or more rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jalen White, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Towson fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Bryant on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 101-93 to the Bulldogs. Despite running the score up even higher than they did last Saturday (89), Towson still had to take the loss.

Even though they lost, Towson were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Colonels have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season. As for the Tigers, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: Nicholls State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Towson, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Nicholls State's sizeable advantage in that area, Towson will need to find a way to close that gap.