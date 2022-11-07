Who's Playing
Albany @ Towson
What to Know
The Albany Great Danes and the Towson Tigers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at SECU Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Albany (13-18), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Towson ended up 25-9 last season and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 74-64.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 09, 2021 - Towson 77 vs. Albany 56