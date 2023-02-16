Who's Playing

Delaware @ Towson

Current Records: Delaware 13-14; Towson 17-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Towson Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at SECU Arena. Towson is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Towson as they fell 68-66 to the William & Mary Tribe on Monday. This was hardly the result Towson or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over William & Mary heading into this contest. Towson's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Cam Holden, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Holden has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Delaware and the Stony Brook Seawolves on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Fightin' Blue Hens wrapped it up with a 71-60 win at home. Four players on Delaware scored in the double digits: guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (23), guard Christian Ray (13), forward Jyare Davis (12), and guard Ebby Asamoah (12).

Delaware's victory lifted them to 13-14 while Towson's loss dropped them down to 17-10. In Delaware's win, Jameer Nelson Jr. had 23 points in addition to five boards and Christian Ray had 13 points along with five boards. We'll see if the Tigers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson have won ten out of their last 14 games against Delaware.