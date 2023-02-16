Who's Playing
Delaware @ Towson
Current Records: Delaware 13-14; Towson 17-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Towson Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at SECU Arena. Towson is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for Towson as they fell 68-66 to the William & Mary Tribe on Monday. This was hardly the result Towson or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over William & Mary heading into this contest. Towson's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Cam Holden, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Holden has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Delaware and the Stony Brook Seawolves on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Fightin' Blue Hens wrapped it up with a 71-60 win at home. Four players on Delaware scored in the double digits: guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (23), guard Christian Ray (13), forward Jyare Davis (12), and guard Ebby Asamoah (12).
Delaware's victory lifted them to 13-14 while Towson's loss dropped them down to 17-10. In Delaware's win, Jameer Nelson Jr. had 23 points in addition to five boards and Christian Ray had 13 points along with five boards. We'll see if the Tigers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Towson have won ten out of their last 14 games against Delaware.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Delaware 72 vs. Towson 59
- Mar 07, 2022 - Delaware 69 vs. Towson 56
- Feb 28, 2022 - Towson 69 vs. Delaware 57
- Jan 24, 2022 - Towson 69 vs. Delaware 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Delaware 84 vs. Towson 78
- Jan 11, 2020 - Towson 84 vs. Delaware 68
- Feb 14, 2019 - Delaware 78 vs. Towson 71
- Jan 19, 2019 - Towson 64 vs. Delaware 63
- Feb 15, 2018 - Towson 67 vs. Delaware 65
- Feb 01, 2018 - Towson 75 vs. Delaware 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - Towson 75 vs. Delaware 58
- Jan 12, 2017 - Towson 83 vs. Delaware 56
- Jan 30, 2016 - Towson 101 vs. Delaware 97
- Jan 14, 2016 - Towson 79 vs. Delaware 77