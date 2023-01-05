Who's Playing

Drexel @ Towson

Current Records: Drexel 8-6; Towson 8-6

What to Know

The Towson Tigers are 10-2 against the Drexel Dragons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Towson and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dragons winning the first 65-61 at home and Towson taking the second 66-62.

Towson was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the College of Charleston Cougars. Five players on Towson scored in the double digits: guard Nicolas Timberlake (14), guard Cam Holden (12), forward Charles Thompson (12), guard Nygal Russell (12), and guard Christian May (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Cam Holden has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Drexel was able to grind out a solid win over the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday, winning 66-56. The Dragons' forward Amari Williams did his thing and had 18 points along with nine boards and six blocks.

Drexel's victory lifted them to 8-6 while Towson's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Drexel can repeat their recent success or if Towson bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Towson have won ten out of their last 12 games against Drexel.