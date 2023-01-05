Who's Playing
Drexel @ Towson
Current Records: Drexel 8-6; Towson 8-6
What to Know
The Towson Tigers are 10-2 against the Drexel Dragons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Towson and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dragons winning the first 65-61 at home and Towson taking the second 66-62.
Towson was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the College of Charleston Cougars. Five players on Towson scored in the double digits: guard Nicolas Timberlake (14), guard Cam Holden (12), forward Charles Thompson (12), guard Nygal Russell (12), and guard Christian May (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Cam Holden has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, Drexel was able to grind out a solid win over the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday, winning 66-56. The Dragons' forward Amari Williams did his thing and had 18 points along with nine boards and six blocks.
Drexel's victory lifted them to 8-6 while Towson's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Drexel can repeat their recent success or if Towson bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Towson have won ten out of their last 12 games against Drexel.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Towson 66 vs. Drexel 62
- Jan 03, 2022 - Drexel 65 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Drexel 69
- Jan 09, 2020 - Towson 89 vs. Drexel 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - Towson 92 vs. Drexel 77
- Jan 17, 2019 - Drexel 72 vs. Towson 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Towson 94 vs. Drexel 92
- Jan 18, 2018 - Towson 90 vs. Drexel 68
- Feb 11, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 65
- Feb 02, 2017 - Towson 104 vs. Drexel 103
- Jan 28, 2016 - Towson 77 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 50