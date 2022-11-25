Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Towson

Current Records: Fairfield 0-4; Towson 5-0

What to Know

The Towson Tigers will square off against the Fairfield Stags at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Enmarket Arena. Towson will be strutting in after a win while Fairfield will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Tigers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Coppin State Eagles 83-67 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Stags received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 68-52 to the Wagner Seahawks.

Fairfield's defeat took them down to 0-4 while Towson's victory pulled them up to 5-0. We'll see if Fairfield can steal Towson's luck or if Towson records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia

Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.