Who's Playing

Hampton @ Towson

Current Records: Hampton 6-18; Towson 16-8

What to Know

The Towson Tigers and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at SECU Arena. Towson is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers were close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 76-72 to the Hofstra Pride.

Meanwhile, the game between Hampton and the Norfolk State Spartans this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Pirates falling 83-71.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.