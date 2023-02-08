Who's Playing
Hampton @ Towson
Current Records: Hampton 6-18; Towson 16-8
What to Know
The Towson Tigers and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at SECU Arena. Towson is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Tigers were close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 76-72 to the Hofstra Pride.
Meanwhile, the game between Hampton and the Norfolk State Spartans this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Pirates falling 83-71.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Nov 16, 2021 - Towson 78 vs. Hampton 54