Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Towson

Current Records: Hofstra 9-6; Towson 10-5

What to Know

The Towson Tigers are 3-9 against the Hofstra Pride since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Towson and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 5 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. The Tigers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Northeastern Huskies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Towson proved too difficult a challenge. Towson skirted past Northeastern 70-67.

Meanwhile, the Pride were able to grind out a solid win over the James Madison Dukes on Sunday, winning 87-80.

Their wins bumped Towson to 10-5 and Hofstra to 9-6. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Hofstra have won nine out of their last 12 games against Towson.

  • Jan 24, 2021 - Hofstra 74 vs. Towson 69
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Hofstra 71 vs. Towson 58
  • Feb 27, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Hofstra 65
  • Dec 30, 2019 - Hofstra 75 vs. Towson 67
  • Feb 21, 2019 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 82
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 61
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 86
  • Jan 11, 2018 - Hofstra 76 vs. Towson 73
  • Feb 09, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Hofstra 65
  • Jan 19, 2017 - Towson 86 vs. Hofstra 80
  • Feb 18, 2016 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 82
  • Jan 02, 2016 - Hofstra 90 vs. Towson 58