Who's Playing
Hofstra @ Towson
Current Records: Hofstra 9-6; Towson 10-5
What to Know
The Towson Tigers are 3-9 against the Hofstra Pride since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Towson and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 5 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. The Tigers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Northeastern Huskies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Towson proved too difficult a challenge. Towson skirted past Northeastern 70-67.
Meanwhile, the Pride were able to grind out a solid win over the James Madison Dukes on Sunday, winning 87-80.
Their wins bumped Towson to 10-5 and Hofstra to 9-6. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Hofstra have won nine out of their last 12 games against Towson.
- Jan 24, 2021 - Hofstra 74 vs. Towson 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Hofstra 71 vs. Towson 58
- Feb 27, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Hofstra 65
- Dec 30, 2019 - Hofstra 75 vs. Towson 67
- Feb 21, 2019 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 82
- Jan 26, 2019 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 24, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 86
- Jan 11, 2018 - Hofstra 76 vs. Towson 73
- Feb 09, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Hofstra 65
- Jan 19, 2017 - Towson 86 vs. Hofstra 80
- Feb 18, 2016 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 82
- Jan 02, 2016 - Hofstra 90 vs. Towson 58