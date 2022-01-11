Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Towson

Current Records: Hofstra 9-6; Towson 10-5

What to Know

The Towson Tigers are 3-9 against the Hofstra Pride since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Towson and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 5 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. The Tigers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Northeastern Huskies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Towson proved too difficult a challenge. Towson skirted past Northeastern 70-67.

Meanwhile, the Pride were able to grind out a solid win over the James Madison Dukes on Sunday, winning 87-80.

Their wins bumped Towson to 10-5 and Hofstra to 9-6. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Hofstra have won nine out of their last 12 games against Towson.