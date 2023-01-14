Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Towson

Current Records: Monmouth 1-16; Towson 10-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Monmouth Hawks and the Towson Tigers will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at SECU Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Monmouth has to be aching after a bruising 77-57 loss to the Hofstra Pride on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Towson and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Tigers falling 72-59.

Monmouth have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Monmouth at 1-16 and Towson at 10-7. The Hawks are 1-14 after losses this season, Towson 2-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.