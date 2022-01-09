Who's Playing
Northeastern @ Towson
Current Records: Northeastern 6-7; Towson 9-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Towson Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at SECU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northeastern winning the first 76-67 and Towson taking the second 68-57.
Towson was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 65-61 to the Drexel Dragons. Towson's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Charles Thompson, who had 18 points along with six rebounds, and guard Terry Nolan Jr., who had 14 points. This also makes it three games in a row in which Nolan Jr. has had at least three steals.
Speaking of close games: Northeastern was just a bucket short of a victory last week and fell 71-70 to the William & Mary Tribe. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Huskies were far and away the favorite. Guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson wasn't much of a difference maker for Northeastern; Scott-Grayson picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 15-point finish.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern have won nine out of their last 15 games against Towson.
- Feb 14, 2021 - Towson 68 vs. Northeastern 57
- Feb 13, 2021 - Northeastern 76 vs. Towson 67
- Mar 08, 2020 - Northeastern 72 vs. Towson 62
- Mar 01, 2020 - Towson 75 vs. Northeastern 72
- Dec 28, 2019 - Northeastern 61 vs. Towson 45
- Feb 23, 2019 - Northeastern 73 vs. Towson 58
- Jan 24, 2019 - Towson 75 vs. Northeastern 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Northeastern 80 vs. Towson 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Northeastern 77 vs. Towson 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Towson 82 vs. Northeastern 54
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northeastern 69 vs. Towson 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - Towson 74 vs. Northeastern 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Northeastern 71 vs. Towson 60
- Feb 11, 2016 - Northeastern 47 vs. Towson 44
- Jan 23, 2016 - Towson 79 vs. Northeastern 72