Who's Playing
Northeastern @ Towson
Current Records: Northeastern 8-11; Towson 14-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Towson Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at SECU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northeastern winning the first 58-53 at home and Towson taking the second 68-61.
Things were close when Towson and the Elon Phoenix clashed on Saturday, but Towson ultimately edged out the opposition 66-62. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Elon made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, the Huskies suffered a grim 87-61 defeat to the College of Charleston Cougars on Saturday.
This next game looks promising for the Tigers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Towson, who are 11-10 against the spread.
Towson beat Northeastern 68-61 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Towson's victory shoved Northeastern out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Northeastern have won ten out of their last 18 games against Towson.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Towson 68 vs. Northeastern 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Northeastern 58 vs. Towson 53
- Jan 09, 2022 - Towson 70 vs. Northeastern 67
- Feb 14, 2021 - Towson 68 vs. Northeastern 57
- Feb 13, 2021 - Northeastern 76 vs. Towson 67
- Mar 08, 2020 - Northeastern 72 vs. Towson 62
- Mar 01, 2020 - Towson 75 vs. Northeastern 72
- Dec 28, 2019 - Northeastern 61 vs. Towson 45
- Feb 23, 2019 - Northeastern 73 vs. Towson 58
- Jan 24, 2019 - Towson 75 vs. Northeastern 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Northeastern 80 vs. Towson 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Northeastern 77 vs. Towson 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Towson 82 vs. Northeastern 54
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northeastern 69 vs. Towson 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - Towson 74 vs. Northeastern 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Northeastern 71 vs. Towson 60
- Feb 11, 2016 - Northeastern 47 vs. Towson 44
- Jan 23, 2016 - Towson 79 vs. Northeastern 72