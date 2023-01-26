Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Towson

Current Records: Northeastern 8-11; Towson 14-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Towson Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at SECU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northeastern winning the first 58-53 at home and Towson taking the second 68-61.

Things were close when Towson and the Elon Phoenix clashed on Saturday, but Towson ultimately edged out the opposition 66-62. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Elon made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, the Huskies suffered a grim 87-61 defeat to the College of Charleston Cougars on Saturday.

This next game looks promising for the Tigers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Towson, who are 11-10 against the spread.

Towson beat Northeastern 68-61 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Towson's victory shoved Northeastern out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern have won ten out of their last 18 games against Towson.