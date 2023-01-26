Who's Playing
Northeastern @ Towson
Current Records: Northeastern 8-11; Towson 14-7
What to Know
The Towson Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tigers and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at SECU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northeastern winning the first 58-53 at home and Towson taking the second 68-61.
Towson came out on top in a nail-biter against the Elon Phoenix this past Saturday, sneaking past 66-62. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Elon made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Northeastern suffered a grim 87-61 defeat to the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday.
The Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Huskies when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 68-61. Towson's win shoved Northeastern out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
Series History
Northeastern have won ten out of their last 18 games against Towson.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Towson 68 vs. Northeastern 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Northeastern 58 vs. Towson 53
- Jan 09, 2022 - Towson 70 vs. Northeastern 67
- Feb 14, 2021 - Towson 68 vs. Northeastern 57
- Feb 13, 2021 - Northeastern 76 vs. Towson 67
- Mar 08, 2020 - Northeastern 72 vs. Towson 62
- Mar 01, 2020 - Towson 75 vs. Northeastern 72
- Dec 28, 2019 - Northeastern 61 vs. Towson 45
- Feb 23, 2019 - Northeastern 73 vs. Towson 58
- Jan 24, 2019 - Towson 75 vs. Northeastern 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Northeastern 80 vs. Towson 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Northeastern 77 vs. Towson 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Towson 82 vs. Northeastern 54
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northeastern 69 vs. Towson 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - Towson 74 vs. Northeastern 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Northeastern 71 vs. Towson 60
- Feb 11, 2016 - Northeastern 47 vs. Towson 44
- Jan 23, 2016 - Towson 79 vs. Northeastern 72