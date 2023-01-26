Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Towson

Current Records: Northeastern 8-11; Towson 14-7

What to Know

The Towson Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tigers and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at SECU Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northeastern winning the first 58-53 at home and Towson taking the second 68-61.

Towson came out on top in a nail-biter against the Elon Phoenix this past Saturday, sneaking past 66-62. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Elon made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Northeastern suffered a grim 87-61 defeat to the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday.

The Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Huskies when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 68-61. Towson's win shoved Northeastern out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern have won ten out of their last 18 games against Towson.