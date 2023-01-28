Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Towson
Current Records: William & Mary 9-13; Towson 15-7
What to Know
The Towson Tigers won both of their matches against the William & Mary Tribe last season (91-69 and 75-60) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Tigers and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. Towson is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Towson beat the Northeastern Huskies 72-63 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, William & Mary came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Thursday, sneaking past 77-74.
Their wins bumped Towson to 15-7 and the Tribe to 9-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and William & Mary clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Towson have won eight out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Towson 75 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 17, 2022 - Towson 91 vs. William & Mary 69
- Jan 31, 2021 - William & Mary 75 vs. Towson 74
- Jan 30, 2021 - William & Mary 84 vs. Towson 74
- Feb 20, 2020 - William & Mary 61 vs. Towson 51
- Jan 25, 2020 - Towson 70 vs. William & Mary 58
- Feb 28, 2019 - William & Mary 67 vs. Towson 65
- Dec 30, 2018 - William & Mary 71 vs. Towson 61
- Mar 04, 2018 - William & Mary 80 vs. Towson 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Towson 96 vs. William & Mary 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - Towson 99 vs. William & Mary 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - William & Mary 83 vs. Towson 79
- Feb 04, 2017 - Towson 82 vs. William & Mary 80
- Feb 13, 2016 - Towson 99 vs. William & Mary 82
- Dec 31, 2015 - Towson 76 vs. William & Mary 69