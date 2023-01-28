Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Towson

Current Records: William & Mary 9-13; Towson 15-7

What to Know

The Towson Tigers won both of their matches against the William & Mary Tribe last season (91-69 and 75-60) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Tigers and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. Towson is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Towson beat the Northeastern Huskies 72-63 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, William & Mary came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Thursday, sneaking past 77-74.

Their wins bumped Towson to 15-7 and the Tribe to 9-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and William & Mary clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson have won eight out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.