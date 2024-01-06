Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: App. State 11-3, Troy 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Troy will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Troy Trojans and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:33 p.m. ET at Trojan Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Troy waltzed into their game Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 86-73 victory over the Monarchs. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Troy did.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but App. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with a 91-84 victory over the Jaguars. The victory made it back-to-back wins for App. State.

The Trojans' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.4 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, their victory bumped their record up to 11-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Troy and App. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Troy hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.6 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since Troy is 8-2-1 and App. State is 2-2.

Odds

App. State is a 4-point favorite against Troy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy and App. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.