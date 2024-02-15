Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Arkansas State 11-14, Troy 17-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Ohio scored an imposing 87 points on Saturday, Arkansas State still came out on top. The Red Wolves walked away with a 100-87 victory over the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Troy had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.6 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Flashes by a score of 78-68. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.5% better than the opposition, as Troy's was.

The Red Wolves are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-14 record this season. As for the Trojans, they pushed their record up to 17-8 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arkansas State came up short against the Trojans in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 63-59. Can Arkansas State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.