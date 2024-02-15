Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Arkansas State 11-14, Troy 17-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Ohio scored an imposing 87 points on Saturday, Arkansas State still came out on top. The Red Wolves walked away with a 100-87 victory over the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Troy had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.6 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Flashes by a score of 78-68. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.5% better than the opposition, as Troy's was.

The Red Wolves are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-14 record this season. As for the Trojans, they pushed their record up to 17-8 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-3 against the spread).

Odds

Troy is a solid 6-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Troy has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.