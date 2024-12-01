Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-3, Troy 4-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Troy Trojans at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Trojan Arena. The Colonels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky came up short against La. Tech and fell 78-69.

Eastern Kentucky's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Devontae Blanton, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus five assists, and George Kimble III, who had 21 points. Those five assists gave Blanton a new career-high.

Meanwhile, Troy entered their game against Merrimack on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Troy fell to Merrimack 72-68. The Trojans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Eastern Kentucky's loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Troy, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against Troy when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 88-81. Can Eastern Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy and Eastern Kentucky both have 1 win in their last 2 games.