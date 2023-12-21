Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-6, Troy 5-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be home for the holidays to greet the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trojan Arena. The timing is sure in Troy's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Eastern Kentucky has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses dating back to last season.

After soaring to 110 points the game before, Troy faltered in their contest on Tuesday. They were the victim of a bruising 74-53 defeat at the hands of the Rebels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Troy has scored all season.

Despite their defeat, Troy saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tayton Conerway, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Conerway has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 85-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Norse. Eastern Kentucky found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% worse than the opposition.

The Trojans now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Colonels, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Troy and Eastern Kentucky were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November, but Troy came up empty-handed after a 77-76 defeat. Will Troy have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.