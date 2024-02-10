Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Kent State 12-11, Troy 16-8

What to Know

Troy is on a 11-game streak of home wins, while the Golden Flashes are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Troy Trojans will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 4:33 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Trojans strolled past the Thundering Herd with points to spare, taking the game 82-66.

Kent State took a 24-point loss the last time they faced off against the Broncos, but they managed to turn things around on Tuesday. The Golden Flashes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Broncos and snuck past 63-61.

The Trojans have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Golden Flashes, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Troy hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.1 points per game. However, it's not like Kent State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

Odds

Troy is a 5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

