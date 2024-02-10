Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Kent State 12-11, Troy 16-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:33 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:33 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will head out on the road to take on the Troy Trojans at 4:33 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Kent State proved they can win big on Friday (they won by 31) but on Tuesday they proved they can win the close ones too. They skirted past the Broncos 63-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Kent State.

Meanwhile, Troy waltzed into their game on Wednesday with four straight wins but they left with five. They strolled past the Thundering Herd with points to spare, taking the game 82-66.

The Golden Flashes' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-11. As for the Trojans, they pushed their record up to 16-8 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kent State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.