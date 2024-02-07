Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Marshall 12-12, Troy 15-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Marshall proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 91-74 victory over the Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, Troy entered their tilt with the Panthers with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Trojans managed a 78-74 victory over the Panthers on Saturday. The over/under was set at 151.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Troy can attribute much of their success to Aamer Muhammad, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds, and Myles Rigsby, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Rigsby is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Less helpful for Troy was Christyon Eugene's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The victory got the Thundering Herd back to even at 12-12. As for the Trojans, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marshall hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Marshall beat the Trojans 88-78 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.