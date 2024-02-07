Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Marshall 12-12, Troy 15-8

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Marshall proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 91-74 victory over the Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, Troy entered their tilt with the Panthers with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Trojans managed a 78-74 victory over the Panthers on Saturday. The over/under was set at 151.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Troy can attribute much of their success to Aamer Muhammad, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds, and Myles Rigsby, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Rigsby is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Less helpful for Troy was Christyon Eugene's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The victory got the Thundering Herd back to even at 12-12. As for the Trojans, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of Marshall and the Trojans were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

Troy is a big 8-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.