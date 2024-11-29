Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Merrimack 1-6, Troy 4-2

The Troy Trojans will face off against the Merrimack Warriors at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Trojan Arena. The Trojans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Troy is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 86-72 victory over UTSA on Monday.

Troy's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jerrell Bellamy, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points. Bellamy had some trouble finding his footing against Oregon two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Myles Rigsby, who went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Merrimack's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of UTSA by a score of 76-74. The loss hurts even more since the Warriors were up 68-54 with 4:08 left in the second.

Merrimack's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Adam Clark, who earned 28 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and Bryan Etumnu, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Etumnu a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Troy's victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Merrimack, their loss dropped their record down to 1-6.

Going forward, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Everything went Troy's way against Merrimack when the teams last played back in November of 2022, as Troy made off with a 73-54 win. Will Troy repeat their success, or does Merrimack have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Troy is a big 10.5-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.