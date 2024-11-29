Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Merrimack 1-6, Troy 4-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will face off against the Merrimack Warriors at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Trojan Arena. The Trojans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Troy is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 86-72 victory over UTSA on Monday.

Troy's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jerrell Bellamy, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points. Bellamy had some trouble finding his footing against Oregon last Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Myles Rigsby, who went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Merrimack's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of UTSA by a score of 76-74. The loss hurts even more since the Warriors were up 68-54 with 4:08 left in the second.

Merrimack's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Adam Clark, who earned 28 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and Bryan Etumnu, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Etumnu a new career-high in assists (three).

Troy's victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Merrimack, their loss dropped their record down to 1-6.

Troy took their win against Merrimack in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 73-54. Will Troy repeat their success, or does Merrimack have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.