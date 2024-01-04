Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-8, Troy 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Troy Trojans and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Trojan Arena. The timing is sure in Troy's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while Old Dominion has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Saturday, Troy's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Chanticleers by a score of 72-65. That's two games straight that Troy has won by exactly seven points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Old Dominion last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Jaguars by a score of 61-59. Old Dominion found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The Trojans' win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-6. As for the Monarchs, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Troy have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given Troy's sizeable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Old Dominion against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-9 ATS record can't hold a candle to Troy's 7-2-1.

Odds

Troy is a 4.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.