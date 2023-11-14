Who's Playing

Reinhardt Eagles @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Reinhardt 0-0, Troy 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Reinhardt Eagles will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Troy Trojans. Tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 14th at Trojan Arena.

Tuesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Reinhardt were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, Reinhardt finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Troy also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-12.

Reinhardt lost to Troy on the road by a decisive 97-82 margin in their previous meeting back in November of 2015. Can Reinhardt avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.