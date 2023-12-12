Who's Playing

Southern-NOLA Knights @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Southern-NOLA 0-2, Troy 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be playing at home against the Southern-NOLA Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Trojan Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Trojans couldn't handle the Flyers and fell 82-70.

The losing side was boosted by Christyon Eugene, who scored 16 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Southern-NOLA found out the hard way two weeks ago. They took a serious blow against the Lions, falling 101-55. Southern-NOLA was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-28.

The Trojans bumped their record down to 4-5 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for Troy against Southern-NOLA in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 118-61 victory. With Troy ahead 66-30 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.