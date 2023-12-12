Who's Playing

Southern-NOLA Knights @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Southern-NOLA 0-2, Troy 4-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be playing at home against the Southern-NOLA Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Trojan Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Trojans couldn't handle the Flyers and fell 82-70.

The losing side was boosted by Christyon Eugene, who scored 16 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Southern-NOLA found out the hard way two weeks ago. They took a serious blow against the Lions, falling 101-55. Southern-NOLA has struggled against SE Louisiana recently, as their matchup two weeks ago was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Trojans bumped their record down to 4-5 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern-NOLA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Troy against Southern-NOLA in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 118-61 win. Does Troy have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern-NOLA turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.