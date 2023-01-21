Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Troy

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 9-11; Troy 12-8

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Troy Trojans are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Trojan Arena. Louisiana-Monroe will be seeking to avenge the 73-65 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 20 of last year.

The Warhawks didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia Southern Eagles on the road on Thursday as they won 72-59.

Meanwhile, Troy was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 89-87 to the James Madison Dukes. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Trojans had been the slight favorite coming in.

Louisiana-Monroe's victory lifted them to 9-11 while Troy's loss dropped them down to 12-8. We'll see if Louisiana-Monroe can repeat their recent success or if Troy bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last nine games against Troy.