Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Troy
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 9-11; Troy 12-8
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Troy Trojans are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Trojan Arena. Louisiana-Monroe will be seeking to avenge the 73-65 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 20 of last year.
The Warhawks didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia Southern Eagles on the road on Thursday as they won 72-59.
Meanwhile, Troy was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 89-87 to the James Madison Dukes. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Trojans had been the slight favorite coming in.
Louisiana-Monroe's victory lifted them to 9-11 while Troy's loss dropped them down to 12-8. We'll see if Louisiana-Monroe can repeat their recent success or if Troy bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
Series History
Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last nine games against Troy.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Troy 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Feb 13, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 74 vs. Troy 71
- Jan 02, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 79 vs. Troy 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 75 vs. Troy 69
- Feb 24, 2018 - Troy 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 67
- Jan 25, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 76 vs. Troy 71
- Feb 13, 2017 - Troy 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. Troy 51
- Jan 21, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 85 vs. Troy 74