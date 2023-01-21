Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Troy

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 9-11; Troy 12-8

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Trojan Arena. Louisiana-Monroe isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Warhawks and the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Louisiana-Monroe wrapped it up with a 72-59 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Troy as they fell 89-87 to the James Madison Dukes on Thursday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Troy had been the slight favorite coming in.

Louisiana-Monroe's win lifted them to 9-11 while Troy's loss dropped them down to 12-8. We'll see if Louisiana-Monroe can repeat their recent success or if the Trojans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Trojans are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last nine games against Troy.