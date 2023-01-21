Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Troy
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 9-11; Troy 12-8
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Trojan Arena. Louisiana-Monroe isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Warhawks and the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Louisiana-Monroe wrapped it up with a 72-59 victory on the road.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Troy as they fell 89-87 to the James Madison Dukes on Thursday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Troy had been the slight favorite coming in.
Louisiana-Monroe's win lifted them to 9-11 while Troy's loss dropped them down to 12-8. We'll see if Louisiana-Monroe can repeat their recent success or if the Trojans bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Trojans are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last nine games against Troy.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Troy 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Feb 13, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 74 vs. Troy 71
- Jan 02, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 79 vs. Troy 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 75 vs. Troy 69
- Feb 24, 2018 - Troy 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 67
- Jan 25, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 76 vs. Troy 71
- Feb 13, 2017 - Troy 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. Troy 51
- Jan 21, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 85 vs. Troy 74