Who's Playing

Mercer @ Troy

Current Records: Mercer 6-6; Troy 8-4

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be home for the holidays to greet the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Trojan Arena. The Trojans are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Troy proved too difficult a challenge. Troy snuck past the Lions with a 77-71 win.

Meanwhile, the Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Mercer proved too difficult a challenge. Mercer took their matchup against Morehead State by a conclusive 79-52 score.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Troy to 8-4 and the Bears to 6-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Trojans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.