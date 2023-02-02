Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ Troy
Current Records: Southern Miss 19-4; Troy 13-10
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be on the road. Southern Miss and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trojan Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Golden Eagles for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.
Southern Miss netted a 67-58 victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Troy ended up a good deal behind the South Alabama Jaguars when they played this past Saturday, losing 77-60.
Southern Miss' win lifted them to 19-4 while Troy's loss dropped them down to 13-10. We'll see if Southern Miss can repeat their recent success or if Troy bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern Miss have won three out of their last four games against Troy.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Southern Miss 64 vs. Troy 60
- Nov 15, 2018 - Southern Miss 81 vs. Troy 66
- Dec 10, 2017 - Southern Miss 89 vs. Troy 71
- Dec 01, 2015 - Troy 69 vs. Southern Miss 59