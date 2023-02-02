Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Troy

Current Records: Southern Miss 19-4; Troy 13-10

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be on the road. Southern Miss and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trojan Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Golden Eagles for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

Southern Miss netted a 67-58 victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Troy ended up a good deal behind the South Alabama Jaguars when they played this past Saturday, losing 77-60.

Southern Miss' win lifted them to 19-4 while Troy's loss dropped them down to 13-10. We'll see if Southern Miss can repeat their recent success or if Troy bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Miss have won three out of their last four games against Troy.