Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Troy

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 3-6; Troy 6-4

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trojan Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Troy was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 60-55 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Despite the defeat, the Trojans got a solid performance out of guard Aamer Muhammad, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Tennessee Tech and the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Golden Eagles falling 80-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Tennessee Tech were guard Jayvis Harvey (16 points) and guard Ty Perry (14 points).

The losses put Troy at 6-4 and Tennessee Tech at 3-6. Troy is 1-2 after losses this season, Tennessee Tech 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.