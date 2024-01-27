Who's Playing

Current Records: Charlotte 12-7, Tulane 12-7

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

What to Know

Charlotte has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Charlotte 49ers and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Charlotte, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the 49ers beat the Blazers 76-70. The win was all the more spectacular given Charlotte was down 20 points with 6:34 left in the first half.

Charlotte got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dishon Jackson out in front who scored 21 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jackson has scored all season. Lu'Cye Patterson was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Tulane and UTSA didn't disappoint and broke past the 166.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Green Wave lost 89-88 to the Roadrunners on a last-minute jump shot with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. Tulane didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Tulane's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kevin Cross, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds, and Jaylen Forbes who scored 23 points.

The 49ers' victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.0 points per game. As for the Green Wave, their loss dropped their record down to 12-7.

Charlotte is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

While only Tulane took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Tulane is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

