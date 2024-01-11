Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: FAU 11-4, Tulane 10-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Tulane will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Tulane Green Wave and the FAU Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 84 points the game before, Tulane faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They fell 70-56 to the Mean Green. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tulane has scored all season.

Tulane's defeat came about despite a quality game from Collin Holloway, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tulane struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FAU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the 49ers by a score of 70-68. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for FAU, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Johnell Davis, who scored 20 points. Nick Boyd was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The Green Wave's defeat dropped their record down to 10-4. As for the Owls, their loss dropped their record down to 11-4.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Tulane just can't miss this season, having made 50.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've made 49.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

FAU is a solid 7-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

