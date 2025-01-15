Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: FAU 9-8, Tulane 9-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.9 points per game this season.

The experts predicted FAU would be headed in after a win, but UAB made sure that didn't happen. FAU took an 81-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of UAB on Sunday.

Despite their defeat, FAU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. KyKy Tandy, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. Tandy had some trouble finding his footing against Charlotte on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Kaleb Glenn was another key player, earning 13 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, FAU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Tulane, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Tuesday. They skirted past South Florida 73-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Green Wave have posted since January 21, 2024.

Tulane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Asher Woods led the charge by scoring 15 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Woods a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Rowan Brumbaugh, who posted 13 points plus five assists and two steals.

FAU's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Tulane, they pushed their record up to 9-8 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: FAU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

FAU beat Tulane 79-73 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FAU has won both of the games they've played against Tulane in the last year.