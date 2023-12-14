Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Furman 5-5, Tulane 6-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.02

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tulane is heading back home. They will take on the Furman Paladins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The point spread may have favored Tulane last Saturday, but the final result did not. There's no need to mince words: the Green Wave lost to the Bulldogs, and the Green Wave lost bad. The score wound up at 106-76. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tulane has scored all season.

Kolby King put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Furman scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 100-58 win over the Bruins. That 100-58 margin sets a new team best for Furman this season.

The Green Wave's loss dropped their record down to 6-2. As for the Paladins, their victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-5.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Tulane just can't miss this season, having made 52% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Tulane is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 6-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 172 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.