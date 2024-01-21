Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Memphis 15-3, Tulane 11-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Tulane will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Tulane Green Wave and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Tulane and UAB couldn't quite live up to the 164.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Green Wave fell 83-69 to the Blazers on Wednesday. Tulane found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 1 on offense.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Sion James, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. Kevin Cross was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Memphis unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak on Thursday. They lost 74-73 to the Bulls on a last-minute free throw From Kasean Pryor. The loss came about despite Memphis having been up 20 in the first half.

David Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Memphis were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Green Wave have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-6 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tulane hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.1 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulane took a serious blow against Memphis when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 94-54. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Tulane was down 42-17.

Odds

Memphis is a 3-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 168.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.