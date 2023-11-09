Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-0, Tulane 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will be playing in front of their home fans against the Northwestern State Demons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Tulane gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 91-81.

Tulane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kolby King led the charge by earning 22 points along with 3 steals. Kevin Cross was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 29.7% better than the opposition, a fact Northwestern State proved on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Crusaders 101-54 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-15.

The Green Wave and the Demons both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Thursday.

Going forward, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. They finished last season with a 13-16 record against the spread.

Everything came up roses for Tulane against Northwestern State in their previous matchup back in November of 2019 as the team secured a 79-52 win. Does Tulane have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Tulane is a big 17-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.