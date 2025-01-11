Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: South Florida 9-6, Tulane 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulane and South Florida are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Tulane is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering UAB just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took an 81-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blazers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Green Wave in their matchups with the Blazers: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kaleb Banks, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Tulane struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as UAB pulled down 13.

Meanwhile, South Florida waltzed into their game on Monday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They blew past the Shockers 91-72.

South Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jamille Reynolds led the charge by dropping a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Jayden Reid was another key player, earning 17 points plus five assists and three steals.

Tulane's defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for South Florida, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tulane hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulane came up short against South Florida in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 85-72. Will Tulane have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Tulane and South Florida both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.