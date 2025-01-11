Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: South Florida 9-6, Tulane 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

South Florida and Tulane are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bulls in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Tulane is hoping to do what Wichita State couldn't on Monday: put an end to South Florida's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Everything went South Florida's way against Wichita State as South Florida made off with a 91-72 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead South Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jamille Reynolds, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Jayden Reid was another key player, earning 17 points in addition to five assists and three steals.

South Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wichita State only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Tulane unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took an 81-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of UAB. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Green Wave in their matchups with the Blazers: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kaleb Banks, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

South Florida's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-6. As for Tulane, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Florida beat Tulane 85-72 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tulane is a 3.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Tulane and South Florida both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.