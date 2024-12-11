Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Tulane looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Southern Miss 38-23.

Tulane entered the matchup with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Southern Miss hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Southern Miss 4-4, Tulane 4-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

Southern Miss is 0-4 against Tulane since December of 2015 but things could change on Tuesday. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will challenge the Tulane Green Wave at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, Southern Miss didn't have too much trouble with Alabama State as they won 81-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Tulane's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 76-64 to George Mason.

The losing side was boosted by Gregg Glenn III, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Southern Miss pushed their record up to 4-4 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Tulane, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Miss has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Miss is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Tulane is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Tulane has won all of the games they've played against Southern Miss in the last 9 years.