Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Wyoming 4-1, Tulane 4-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will face off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Green Wave are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Tulane is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 93-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans on Friday. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Green Wave, who until this contest were averaging 63.67 points allowed.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kam Williams, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and four steals. Kaleb Banks was another key player, earning 20 points.

Meanwhile, Wyoming posted their closest victory since January 27th on Friday. They had just enough and edged SE Louisiana out 64-61. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cowboys.

Wyoming can attribute much of their success to Abou Magassa, who scored nine points in addition to seven rebounds. Magassa had some trouble finding his footing against Utah Tech on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Wyoming smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 16 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Tulane's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-2. As for Wyoming, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulane has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.