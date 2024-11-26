Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Wyoming 4-1, Tulane 4-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will take on the Wyoming Cowboys at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Green Wave are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Tulane is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They fell 93-87 to New Orleans on Friday. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Green Wave, who until this match were averaging 63.67 points allowed.

Despite their loss, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kam Williams, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and four steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Kaleb Banks, who earned 20 points.

Meanwhile, Wyoming posted their closest victory since January 27th on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against SE Louisiana , sneaking past 64-61. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cowboys.

Abou Magassa was the offensive standout of the contest as he earned nine points in addition to seven rebounds. His performance made up for a slower game against Utah Tech last Saturday.

Wyoming smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 16 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Tulane's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-2. As for Wyoming, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulane has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Tulane is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

Tulane is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

