Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Tulane

Current Records: Buffalo 5-4; Tulane 5-3

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. Buffalo will be strutting in after a win while the Green Wave will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Tulane entered their contest against the Fordham Rams on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Tulane was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 95-90 to Fordham. Tulane's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jalen Cook, who had 25 points and five assists, and forward Kevin Cross, who had 25 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Bulls simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the St. John Fisher Cardinals at home 91-53.

The Green Wave are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past seven games.

Tulane is now 5-3 while Buffalo sits at 5-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulane ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only five on average. But the Bulls enter the matchup with ten steals per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.