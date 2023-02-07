Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Tulane

Current Records: Cincinnati 16-8; Tulane 15-7

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave are 2-8 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Tulane and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Green Wave escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Memphis Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 90-89. The top scorer for Tulane was guard Jalen Cook (25 points). This also makes it three games in a row in which Jalen Cook has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid win over the UCF Knights this past Saturday, winning 73-64. Cincinnati relied on the efforts of forward Viktor Lakhin, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards, and guard David DeJulius, who had 19 points and seven assists.

The wins brought the Green Wave up to 15-7 and the Bearcats to 16-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulane enters the game with 9.4 steals per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. But Cincinnati ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.2 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won eight out of their last ten games against Tulane.