Who's Playing

Temple @ Tulane

Current Records: Temple 16-14; Tulane 18-10

What to Know

The Temple Owls and the Tulane Green Wave are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 2 p.m. ET March 5 at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Temple sidestepped the UCF Knights for a 57-55 win.

Speaking of close games: Tulane narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the East Carolina Pirates 81-78. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Pirates made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Green Wave's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jaylen Forbes, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, and guard Jalen Cook, who had 19 points and eight assists.

The Owls are now 16-14 while Tulane sits at 18-10. Temple is 8-7 after wins this season, Tulane 10-7.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won ten out of their last 16 games against Tulane.