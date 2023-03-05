Who's Playing
Temple @ Tulane
Current Records: Temple 16-14; Tulane 18-10
What to Know
The Temple Owls and the Tulane Green Wave are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 2 p.m. ET March 5 at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
It was a close one, but on Thursday Temple sidestepped the UCF Knights for a 57-55 win.
Speaking of close games: Tulane narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the East Carolina Pirates 81-78. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Pirates made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Green Wave's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jaylen Forbes, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, and guard Jalen Cook, who had 19 points and eight assists.
The Owls are now 16-14 while Tulane sits at 18-10. Temple is 8-7 after wins this season, Tulane 10-7.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Temple have won ten out of their last 16 games against Tulane.
