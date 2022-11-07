Who's Playing
UMBC @ Tulane
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers and the Tulane Green Wave are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. While UMBC was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-14. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tulane (14-15), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.