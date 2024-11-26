Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Detroit 3-3, Tulsa 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida State College Jacksonville South -- Jacksonville, Florida

Florida State College Jacksonville South -- Jacksonville, Florida

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off against the Detroit Titans at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Florida State College Jacksonville South. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

Tulsa is headed into Tuesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 89-53 loss at the hands of Loyola Chi. The matchup marked the Golden Hurricane's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tulsa struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against Wake Forest on Saturday and fell 67-57.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Orlando Lovejoy, who had 15 points plus eight rebounds and six assists.

Tulsa's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulsa has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tulsa is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 4-1 against the spread, Detroit has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Tulsa is only 1-4 ATS.

Odds

Detroit is a big 9.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Titans, as the game opened with the Titans as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.