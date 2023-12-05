Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 5-3, Tulsa 4-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

Tulsa will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Tulsa might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Golden Hurricane came up short against the Golden Eagles and fell 79-70. Tulsa has struggled against Oral Roberts recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Tulsa's loss came about despite a quality game from PJ Haggerty, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They blew past the Crimson 75-53. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as Loyola Chi. did.

Philip Alston was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 16 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Braden Norris, who scored 8 points along with 6 assists.

The losses dropped the Golden Hurricane to 4-2 and the Golden Eagles to 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Tulsa took their victory against Loyola Chi. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 85-66. Does Tulsa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Loyola Chi. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a slight 1-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.